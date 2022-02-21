Neighbors shocked after Palm Springs man is stabbed 140 times, killed

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Springs man is dead after police said he was stabbed more than 100 times by his own wife. When police arrived to the couple's home, they found the victim on the floor in a pool of blood.

A Palm Springs woman is locked up behind bars and arrested with murder after police said she bludgeoned her husband to death with a meat cleaver.

Investigators identified the woman as 61-year-old Joan Burke.

It happened earlier this month at their house in a quiet neighborhood along Anna Lane in Palm Springs..

No one appeared to be at home Monday morning, but pieces of caution tape and evidence markings were left on the front door.

"I was in my kitchen and I see the flashing red lights of like firefighters and stuff like that," said neighbor Isabella Jaramillo.

According to the arrest report, the suspect's son called police after he came home and made the disturbing discovery.

"It’s crazy to think that somebody could do that to somebody else and we don’t know anything about it," Jaramillo said.

When police arrived, they found his stepfather, 62-year-old Melvin Weller dead on the kitchen floor. Officers also described seeing blood stains on the wall, cabinets, countertops, and knives in the sink.

A medical examiner later determined the victim was stabbed more than 140 times. He also suffered a fractured skull following a brutal blow to the head. Neighbors are shocked and are still trying to come to grips with the disturbing details.

"He was always pretty friendly if he passed by, and if me and my dad were outside he would just wave to us and that’s it he was pretty friendly though," Jaramillo said.

Police said they found Burke awake lying in bed. She refused to speak and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Investigators said she also suffered several cuts to her hands from stabbing the victim repeatedly.

Police are still working to determine a motive. Burke remains in jail without bond.