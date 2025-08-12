Neighbors of Palm Beach County shooting victim describe suspect as 'mad at the world'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents who live in the Glenwood Apartments near West Palm Beach wonder what triggered a man who once lived with the victim to shoot and kill her Monday night.

A day after Liliana Calderon Ramirez was killed, WPTV spotted the rear screen door of her apartment slashed near the door handle.

Neighbors of shooting victim describe suspect as 'mad at the world'

Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not been released, broke into Ramirez's home before shooting her and driving away.

Authorities in St. Lucie County said the woman's killer is the same man who was shot by law enforcement on I-95 during an overnight standoff.

At the Glenwood Apartments, resident Leonardo Canate told WPTV that the suspect "needed some help."

Ramirez used to live with the victim until the couple split about a year ago, according to Canate.

"It's just a tragedy," Canate said.

It's a tragedy that people who live at the Glenwood Apartments complex say hits close to home.

Resident Rick Ortiz arrived home Monday night to a sea of squad cars and deputies investigating the shooting death.

It's a different scene from what he saw in the late afternoon.

"I saw her walking her dog yesterday. I said 'hello' to her and I went to work," Ortiz said.

Canate never thought Ramirez's life was in jeopardy, but he said her ex's anger seemed to be growing after the split.

"I've seen it in his frustration, in his eyes, and his attitude," Canate said. "He was like, mad at the world."

One neighbor described the victim as a humble housekeeper who worked hard to pay her bills and largely kept to herself.