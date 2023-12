PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer carrying mulch overturned Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Lake Worth Road.

The crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 while Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews worked to clear the scene.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to a hospital.

All lanes were reopened shortly before noon.