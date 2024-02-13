Motorcyclist injured in multicar crash on I-95 in Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert Tuesday morning a crash involving a car, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The accident happened at around 8:40 a.m. northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just after the 6th Ave S. exit.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash. Cellphone video captured the motorcycle heavily damaged on its side, and a car with front-end damage.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. Crews transported the injured motorcyclist as a trauma alert by ground to a local trauma center.

The driver of the car declined medical treatment.

FHP is now investigating the crash.