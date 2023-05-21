Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on Florida's Turnpike

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year man from Miramar died when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 5:08 a.m., a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling south on Florida’s Turnpike in an outside traveling lane, approaching the 105.5 mile marker, north of 45th Street and south of the Beeline Highway, FHP said.

A 2022 Ford Escape SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man from Weston, also was traveling south on Florida’s Turnpike in an outside travel lane.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcyclist failed to observe the closure rate as it approached the back of the Ford, resulting in a rear-end collision, FHP said.

The motorcyclist continued to travel in a southwesterly direction onto and through the outside paved shoulder.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

