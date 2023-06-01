Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near West Palm Beach

Michael Breeden, 38, in collision at intersection
Posted at 8:41 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:41:21-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 38-year-old motorcycle died one week after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Michael Breeden of Lake Worth Beach died Friday at St. Mary's Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on May 19.

At 4:10 p.m., Breeden was riding a 2005 Kawasaki north on Military Trail at a high rate of speed, according to PBSO from witnesses.

A 2015 Toyota driven by a 30-year-old West Palm Beach woman was initiating a U-turn at the intersection with Kelmar Drive and failed to brake as a collision occurred.

Breeden, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and vaulted over the Toyota.

