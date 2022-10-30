Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport.

At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road.

The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail in the center lane when the Toyota turned into his path.

The motorcycle overturned and both the motorcycle and the motorcyclist slid southbound and collided with the passenger side of the Toyota.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash for the driver of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota and their passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries.