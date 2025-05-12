Motorcyclist dead after crash with bus outside Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon just outside Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA).

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Belvedere Road, approaching the PBIA/North Congress Avenue light, when a GMC passenger bus driving westbound on Belvedere Road turned left into PBIA, violating the motorcycle's path, causing the bike to hit the rear fender of the bus.

Both vehicles had a green light, according to the crash report.

The motorcyclist, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Ducos from Boynton Beach, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. According to the accident report, Ducos was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.