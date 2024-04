PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man's body was found early Saturday afternoon after reports of shots fired near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was found in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive, which is north of Belvedere Road and west of Florida's Turnpike. The location is an apartment building.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said she had no additional information.