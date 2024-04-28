Man wounded in shooting at Casa Del Monte mobile home park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a shooting Saturday night at the Casa Del Monte mobile home park.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. at the mobile home park at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road.

Barbera said deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Violent crimes detectives were investigating.

Barbera said there was no motive or suspect so far.