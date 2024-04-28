Watch Now
Man wounded in shooting at Casa Del Monte mobile home park

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says no motive, suspect at this time
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting at the Casa Del Monte mobile home park.
Posted at 10:05 PM, Apr 27, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a shooting Saturday night at the Casa Del Monte mobile home park.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. at the mobile home park at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road.

Barbera said deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

Violent crimes detectives were investigating.

Barbera said there was no motive or suspect so far.

