Man wielding 'AR-15-style firearm' arrested after victim gunned down near Art and Design District lounge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at the Art and Design District lounge near West Palm Beach last month.

Aerionte Traevon Jones, 26 was booked at the main Palm Beach County jail Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred Oct. 29 just before 8 a.m. in the area of 177 Manchester Lane.

The victim, who was shot in the head, was found dead in a parking lot. Deputies said there was an altercation that occurred in the parking lot, which resulted in the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance video showed Jones at the scene holding an "AR-15-style firearm." Five shell casings located at the scene were 5.56 caliber, which are commonly used with that firearm, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence where Jones lived. Investigators said they recovered a receipt from Gator Guns and Pawn for a box of 5.56 caliber bullets bought on Aug. 30. The affidavit said the bullets had head stamps that were the same as the fired shell casings located at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Investigators said Jones was also a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Jones, who is being held without bond, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim was being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.