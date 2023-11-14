Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Man wielding 'AR-15-style firearm' arrested after victim gunned down near Art and Design District lounge

Victim found shot in the head in parking lot
A man was found dead from a shooting near businesses, including the site of a Halloween party, and west of Palm Beach County International Airport on Sunday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Scene of shooting in Palm Beach County. Oct. 29, 2023.jpeg
Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 14:39:53-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at the Art and Design District lounge near West Palm Beach last month.

Aerionte Traevon Jones, 26 was booked at the main Palm Beach County jail Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred Oct. 29 just before 8 a.m. in the area of 177 Manchester Lane.

The victim, who was shot in the head, was found dead in a parking lot. Deputies said there was an altercation that occurred in the parking lot, which resulted in the shooting.

Region C Palm Beach County

Man found dead from shooting near airport, businesses

Allen Cone
10:42 AM, Oct 29, 2023

According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance video showed Jones at the scene holding an "AR-15-style firearm." Five shell casings located at the scene were 5.56 caliber, which are commonly used with that firearm, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence where Jones lived. Investigators said they recovered a receipt from Gator Guns and Pawn for a box of 5.56 caliber bullets bought on Aug. 30. The affidavit said the bullets had head stamps that were the same as the fired shell casings located at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Investigators said Jones was also a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Jones, who is being held without bond, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim was being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE