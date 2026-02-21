Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man who killed 65-year-old inside Palm Beach County liquor store gets life sentence

Brandon Frazier was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2023 case
Brandon Frazier, 777 Liquors murder suspect
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Brandon Frazier is a murder suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at 777 Liquors on Military Trail.
Brandon Frazier, 777 Liquors murder suspect
Brandon Frazier, the man accused of killing a 65-year-old customer inside a Palm Beach County liquor store in 2023, has received a life sentence, according to the State Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, a jury found Frazier guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into a building. The trial lasted four days.

On March 21, 2023, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside 777 Liquors near Palm Springs.

The then-19-year-old Frazier, who was an employee at the liquor store, was identified as a suspect a few weeks later.

