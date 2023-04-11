Watch Now
Brandon Frazier wanted in fatal shooting at 777 Liquors

Murder suspect believed to be responsible for March 21 shooting
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:55:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a liquor store near Palm Springs last month.

Brandon Frazier is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and shooting within an occupied dwelling.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said detectives believe he killed another man at 777 Liquors, located in the 3600 block of Military Trail between Lake Worth Road and 10th Avenue North, on March 21.

Anyone with information as to Frazier's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County for information leading to an arrest.

