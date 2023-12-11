Man shot, killed outside Ivy Palm Beach nightclub on Military Trail

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed outside a Palm Beach County nightclub late Sunday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. at Ivy Palm Beach on Military Trail, near Palm Beach International Airport.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Barbera said another man involved in the shooting remained at the scene.

Detectives were investigating the shooting, but no arrests have been made.