Man not guilty in shooting death after shots fired from 2 vehicles

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A jury on Wednesday found a West Palm Beach man not guilty of two felony charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, after a shooting between people in two vehicles killed a man near Palm Beach.

Nikobra Stringer, 27, was acquitted in the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Another defendant, Quinton Henderson, 32, has not had his trial yet.

At 12:28 a.m. May 9, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Westgate Avenue, south of Okeechobee Boulevard.

They located a 2023 BMW that crashed north of the intersection because of being struck by gunfire. An unidentified man's body also was found close by.

Deputies also found another vehicle, a white Volkswagen SUV unoccupied, in the parking lot of 1033 North Congress Ave., that had heavy front-end damage and several bullet defects. The two vehicles were about 275 feet apart.

Stringer was found near the BMW bleeding from a gunshot wound to the left arm. He told detectives he was walking along Congress Avenue when he heard gunshots. Investigators determined his information was not consistent with physical evidence, including surveillance that showed him exiting the BMW.

Investigators determined Henderson was the driver of the BMW and the victim was a passenger.

In 2017, Stringer was convicted of attempting to elude in a high-speed chase, felon in possession of a firearm, driving while license suspended, grand theft auto. He was sentenced to three years in prison, and probation is scheduled to end Sept. 11.

Also in 2017, Henderson was sentenced to five years in prison as a youthful offender after attempting to kill a K-9 police dog in an overnight traffic stop in Royal Palm Beach. Convictions included possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and driving while license suspended. He got out of prison in July 2021, and probation is scheduled to end July 2.