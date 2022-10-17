Watch Now
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive

Detectives investigate shooting as homicide
Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 11:12:26-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive.

Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
