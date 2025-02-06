Watch Now
Man facing charges of vehicular homicide after crash kills 2 on Military Trail in West Palm Beach

Joaquin Martinez is being held in Palm Beach County Jail on $50,000 bond
Joaquin Martinez first appearance West Palm Beach 02062025.png
WPTV
Joaquin Martinez at his first appearance in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 6, 2025.
Joaquin Martinez first appearance West Palm Beach 02062025.png
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man is facing two charges of vehicular homicide after a crash on Military Trail killed two people.

Prosecutors said Walterking Francios, 18, and JoeVante Haynes, 21, died after Joaquin Martinez lost control of a car on Military Trail last summer in August 2024.

Joaquin Martinez at his first appearance Thursday morning

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez hit a telephone pole and left tire marks in the sidewalk.

Another 18-year-old broke his neck in the crash but he survived.

The sheriff’s office said Martinez was also under the influence of marijuana.

Martinez is being held on $50,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces at least 30 years in prison.

