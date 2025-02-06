Man facing charges of vehicular homicide after crash kills 2 on Military Trail in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man is facing two charges of vehicular homicide after a crash on Military Trail killed two people.

Prosecutors said Walterking Francios, 18, and JoeVante Haynes, 21, died after Joaquin Martinez lost control of a car on Military Trail last summer in August 2024.

Joaquin Martinez at his first appearance Thursday morning

Man facing charges of vehicular homicide after crash kills 2 on Military Trail

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez hit a telephone pole and left tire marks in the sidewalk.

Another 18-year-old broke his neck in the crash but he survived.

The sheriff’s office said Martinez was also under the influence of marijuana.

Martinez is being held on $50,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces at least 30 years in prison.