Man dies when he's run over by own unoccupied pickup outside home west of Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 64-year-old man died when he was run over by his unoccupied truck outside his home west of Lake Worth Beach on Monday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. at 3230 Buccaneer Road, west of Congress Avenue.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado truck and Dwayne Kenneth Musselman were on his property property, according to a PBSO crash report.

Musselman had used the truck to remove a large stump from the ground. The truck was not properly placed in "park," according to PBSO. He was outside the driver's side of the truck as it began rolling backward downhill with the driver door open.

Mussleman was knocked to the ground and was run over by front of the truck.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

