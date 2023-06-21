Man dies in single-vehicle crash near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man died in a one-vehicle crash near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Roberto Amoro Masso, 28, died in a crash at Australian Avenue and Southern Boulevard, which PBSO responded at 4:44 p.m.

Masso was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram northbound on Australian approaching the ramp to westbound Southern Bpoulevard. For unknown reasons, he lost control and began to rotate clockwise.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and over the curb. It began to roll over down the embankment, coming to a stop on the passenger side along the edge of the water.

He was pronounced dead by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.