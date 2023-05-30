Watch Now
Man badly injured in turnpike incident described as 'attempted suicide' by FHP

He jerked jerked steering wheel, hit by truck as pedestrian
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 20:11:26-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 57-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident Monday morning southbound on Florida's Turnpike described as an "attempted suicide" by Florida Highway Patrol in a vehicle with his wife and two daughters.

Around 9:15 a.m., the unidentified man jerked the steering wheel of his 2016 red Nissan Murano being driven by his 56-year-old wife near mile marker 105 south of the Bee Line Highway, FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said in a news release. Their two daughters, 23 and 15, were in the vehicle.

When the vehicle stopped, the husband got out and ran into oncoming southound traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer, Miranda said. He was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries, she said.

The wife and two daughters have minor injuries, and the semi-truck driver was not injured, FHP said.

The southbound lanes on the turnpike reopened at 10 a.m.

