Man arrested in shooting death of woman, injuries to 2 others at family gathering near West Palm Beach

10-year-old boy in serious but stable condition
A child was among those hurt in a Saturday shooting where a gunman killed a woman and injured two others, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
A woman was killed and three others were hurt, including the gunman, after a shooting near West Palm Beach on Feb. 25, 2023.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Feb 28, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 40-year-old woman and injuries to two others, including a 10-year-old boy, during a family gathering Saturday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night.

Santos Arturo Amador-Sanchez is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder with a firearm. The suspect remains hospitalized, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Breckenridge Place just off Haverhill Road.

Deputies arrived at the home and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, including the suspect who shot himself, Barbera said.

The boy was listed in serious but stable condition and a 28-year-old man is in serious condition.

It's unclear what prompted the shootings.

The identities of the victims are being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.

