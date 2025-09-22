Man, 82, dead following 3-car crash outside Indian Spring community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a three-car crash Sunday evening outside of the Indian Spring community near Boynton Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a Lexus sedan was driving south on El Clair Ranch Road, and a Ram pickup truck was driving west on Woolbright Road, when both cars entered the intersection. The front of the Ram truck hit the driver's side of the Lexus, causing the sedan to go across the eastbound lanes of Woolbright Road and hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Robert Larson, 82, died from his injuries in the hospital. The two other drivers sustained minor injuries.