Man, 21, arrested 2 months after fatal shooting in Lake Park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said they have arrested a 21-year-old man that was involved in a fatal shooting two months ago in Lake Park.

Kedon Davis, 21, had his first appearance in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Thursday. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Deputies said Davis was involved in a shooting in the 100 block of Bayberry Drive on Feb. 1. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 100 block of Bayberry Drive in Lake Park on Feb. 1, 2024.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews took the man, whose name is being withheld due to Marsy's Law, to a hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.

Davis was being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.