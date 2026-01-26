Protesters gather on Southern Boulevard Bridge after deadly Minneapolis shooting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With signs on the Southern Boulevard Bridge, Gaynell Goslin and Christian Mancino voiced their concerns about the shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis that killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

“Cruelty is a weakness,” said Goslin.

Locals react to deadly shooting in Minnesota

“Doing nothing becomes more dangerous than doing something,” said Mancino.

Video evidence showed the deadly encounter, making Pretti the second protester shot and killed by federal officers in the city in three weeks.

DHS said the agents shot Pretti in self-defense after they say he violently resisted attempts to disarm him. Agents also found two magazines on Pretti.

However, numerous videos, at different angles, contradict DHS claims.

Videos do not show Pretti holding a gun, and it appears an agent disarmed Pretti before he was shot.

In Minnesota, it is legal to carry a firearm, and according to local officials in Minneapolis, Pretti had a concealed carry permit.

“It doesn’t look like he was armed at all,” said Jennifer Sed, who lives in Palm Beach County.

I asked neighbor Sed about the evidence that has surfaced, so far.

“I think all citizens should be horrified about everything that’s happening,” said Sed.

It’s why Goslin and Mancino are protesting.

“I was so sad, angry, sad, and then even more determined that this is important, that we stand up and say, this is not right, and this is not who we are as American citizens,” said Goslin.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on Saturday called Pretti’s actions “domestic terrorism," while President Donald Trump said his administration is “reviewing everything” after the fatal shooting.

“By the time I finished making a sign, it's already outdated,” said Mancino. "It's tragic and it's shameful for us right now."

