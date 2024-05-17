Loaded rifle stolen from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three juveniles are under arrest after authorities said they targeted multiple law enforcement vehicles across South Florida and stole a loaded rifle from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told WPTV a marked PBSO patrol vehicle was burglarized at about 6:30 p.m. on April 23 and the rifle, among other sheriff's office equipment, was stolen.

A stolen 2021 Chevrolet Corvette fled the scene, and after a short pursuit and bailout, two juveniles were taken into custody.

All of the sheriff's office equipment, including the rifle, was recovered.

Several days later, on May 1, detectives executed a search warrant on the Corvette and a third juvenile suspect was identified. That suspect was eventually taken into custody on May 14.

The sheriff's office said dash camera inside the Corvette captured the three juveniles committing other crimes, including burglarizing a Delray Beach Police Department marked vehicle and planning to break into a Fort Lauderdale Police Department vehicle and another PBSO vehicle to steal weapons.

All three suspects remain in custody as of Friday, Barbera said.