Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Loaded rifle stolen from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle

3 juveniles broke into multiple law enforcement vehicles, sheriff's office says
Three juveniles are under arrest after authorities say they targeted multiple law enforcement vehicles across South Florida and stole a loaded rifle from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
PBSO badge
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 10:02:37-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three juveniles are under arrest after authorities said they targeted multiple law enforcement vehicles across South Florida and stole a loaded rifle from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told WPTV a marked PBSO patrol vehicle was burglarized at about 6:30 p.m. on April 23 and the rifle, among other sheriff's office equipment, was stolen.

A stolen 2021 Chevrolet Corvette fled the scene, and after a short pursuit and bailout, two juveniles were taken into custody.

All of the sheriff's office equipment, including the rifle, was recovered.

Several days later, on May 1, detectives executed a search warrant on the Corvette and a third juvenile suspect was identified. That suspect was eventually taken into custody on May 14.

The sheriff's office said dash camera inside the Corvette captured the three juveniles committing other crimes, including burglarizing a Delray Beach Police Department marked vehicle and planning to break into a Fort Lauderdale Police Department vehicle and another PBSO vehicle to steal weapons.

All three suspects remain in custody as of Friday, Barbera said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE