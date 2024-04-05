Lake Worth-area private school cancels Autism Awareness Week after pastor calls it 'demonic'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A time that is meant to bring awareness about those who are on the autism spectrum was canceled at a private school in Palm Beach County, leaving some parents heartbroken and full of questions.

An email from the lead pastor at Trinity Christian Academy on Military Trail near Lake Worth described recognizing Autism Awareness Week as "demonic."

Several parents sent copies of the email to WPTV this week, outraged at the way lead Pastor Matt Baker described the decision not to honor autism awareness.

Andrea Gallik is a mother of two children, a 9-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, who attend Trinity Christian Academy.

WPTV Andrea Gallik has two children who attend Trinity Christian Academy, including a son who has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Her son Miles was recently diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in November. Still fresh in their journey with ASD, she was blown away by the words Baker used in his message to the school community.

In his email, the pastor wrote the following:

"The word 'Christian' means 'Like Christ,' and it was given to the followers of Christ because they acted just like Jesus. Remember those bracelets from the 2000s that asked, 'WWJD?' If Jesus Christ led Trinity, would HE have an Autism Awareness Week? Of course not! Why? Because anything that exalts itself above the name of Christ should be brought down. Also, anything that teaches our children to have their identity in anything other than Christ is idolatry and demonic. Let me repeat myself just so I am not quoted out of context: any philosophy, teaching, or program that teaches our precious children that their identity is found in anything other than Christ is idolatry and demonic. Period. The world, in its rejection and hatred of Christ, often devises programs such as 'Autism Awareness' (and cultural figures like the Easter Bunny and Santa Clause, etc.) to get the benefits of His teachings (compassion, kindness, feeling love, and self-worth) without acknowledging Jesus as the ultimate authority and the source of all life. These initiatives imply that Jesus alone is insufficient, and we fail to recognize just how deeply they have permeated into our daily lives as Christians. As a result, we have 'a form of godliness but deny its power (2 Timothy 3:5).'"

Gallick said she was left in tears, and she'll be pulling her kids out of the school.

"The email comes, and I feel like my heart stops beating because not once but twice he says that wearing this title of autism is demonic. And my mouth was on the floor," Gallick said. "I'm offended as a Christian because I feel that he is using the Bible for his own interpretation. And his interpretation is offensive. Not just to my son but to any child, adult afflicted with autism. Breaks my heart. It breaks my heart."

She said she feels the pastor's message represents a lack of understanding. Gallik doesn't want others to see those in the autism community in the way he described.

"He (Miles) is a beautiful boy with a spirit, a healthy happy spirit. He doesn't even look at autism as something bad. He's happy," Gallik said. "To think that I send my child somewhere where they use such hateful language, that just breaks my heart as a mom."

WPTV Trinity Christian Academy is located along Military Trail near Lake Worth.

She described the activities that were planned for the week.

"We were supposed to have 'wear blue' for World Autism Day. We were going do tie dye for celebrate neurodiversity, all fun things that just would have had kids learning a little bit more about autism and how to speak and act with their friends who have it," Gallik said. "Miles has started saying he doesn't belong in his class, and I just tell him that God made him perfectly. And this was a plan all along, and we just have to walk in it and know he's a smart boy and everyone who meets him loves him."

Gallick added that the staff at the school has been wonderful during the five years their family has been attending there.

WPTV has also confirmed a teacher's aide was fired this week after she said she posted the pastor's email on social media. She said the reason she was given was a "hostile work history."

NewsChannel 5 contacted Baker to speak with him further about the message in his email.

He was not able to meet with us in person but provided the response below: