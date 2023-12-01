Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Patients evacuated from HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills intensive care unit

Firefighters forced to break windows to ventilate rooms, Greenacres Fire Rescue says
A hazmat team from the West Palm Beach Fire Department responded to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Friday.
A West Palm Beach Fire Department hazmat truck responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Dec. 1, 2023.jpg
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 12:20:47-05

ATLANTIS, Fla. — Patients were evacuated from HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Friday after fire officials said a strange haze filled part of the intensive care unit.

Greenacres Fire Rescue said workers using acetylene torches — which are typically used to cut metal — were at the hospital, located at 5301 South Congress Avenue, when the haze appeared in the ICU.

Firefighters had to evacuate rooms, open windows, and even break some windows that they couldn't open in order to ventilate the hospital.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a West Palm Beach Fire Department hazmat truck near the emergency ward entrance, along with a ladder truck extending its ladder to a second story roof.

The West Palm Beach Fire Department responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Dec. 1, 2023.jpg
The West Palm Beach Fire Department responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Dec. 1, 2023.

A spokesperson for Greenacres Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE