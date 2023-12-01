Patients evacuated from HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills intensive care unit

ATLANTIS, Fla. — Patients were evacuated from HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Friday after fire officials said a strange haze filled part of the intensive care unit.

Greenacres Fire Rescue said workers using acetylene torches — which are typically used to cut metal — were at the hospital, located at 5301 South Congress Avenue, when the haze appeared in the ICU.

Firefighters had to evacuate rooms, open windows, and even break some windows that they couldn't open in order to ventilate the hospital.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a West Palm Beach Fire Department hazmat truck near the emergency ward entrance, along with a ladder truck extending its ladder to a second story roof.

WPTV The West Palm Beach Fire Department responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Dec. 1, 2023.

A spokesperson for Greenacres Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.