Habitat for Humanity building with woman power

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Women's Build is back.

The worldwide initiative is part of Habitat for Humanity's efforts to provide quality, affordable housing for families.

And Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County is looking for teams, volunteers and supporters to join them next month.

The initiative empowers teams of women to build brand new homes.

This year, two Belle Glade families will be given the keys to a better life.

The first build will start March 8th in honor of International Women's Day.

Men can also sign up to help.

If you would like to sign up or donate; or if you would like to read more about the two families who will receive the new homes, click here.