Firefighters put out apartment building blaze near Palm Springs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three families were affected by an apartment building structure fire near Palm Springs on Saturday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 4300 block of Canal 8 Road, east of South Military Trail and south of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Units found a single-story multi-family building with fire coming from the back of the building.

Briana Nespral/WPTV Apartment structure fire near Palm Springs.



Nobody was in the building or adjacent units, the agency said.

An aggressive interior attack had the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes, PBCFR said.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist with three families.

The PBCFR Fire Marshal’s Office has an investigator still on the scene to determine the origin and cause.

