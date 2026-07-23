FAA flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago spark lawsuit, resident frustration

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County residents living near Palm Beach International Airport say the sound overhead has become impossible to ignore — and now a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration could head to court as early as the beginning of next year.

WATCH BELOW: 'We're trying to figure out when will it go back to normalcy,' Teresa Johnson tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Palm Beach County FAA lawsuit over Mar-a-Lago flight restrictions

The dispute centers around temporary flight restrictions tied to Mar-a-Lago that have rerouted planes over residential neighborhoods across the county.

County leaders and residents argue the changes have dramatically increased noise and disrupted daily life for thousands of people.

WPTV's Joel Lopez was at the Citizens Committee on Airport Noise Thursday as they met with airport officials where we learned litigation over flight restrictions could go to court as early as the beginning of next year.

During the meeting, committee members pressed airport officials for answers about how the new flight patterns are affecting communities.

“The citizens and this body needs to know what's happening,” said committee member Teresa Johnson. “Understand where those flights are going, how much noise they're making, when they're making the noise and for us to make our case.”

WATCH: WPTV speaks to residents about the airplane noise

Leaders push to lift flight restrictions over Mar-a-Lago

The restrictions were put in place around Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach residence of President Donald Trump.

The committee has pushed for noise readers and flight information to strengthen their case on reversing the temporary flight restrictions.

Residents said while they understand the need for presidential security, they also believe the burden on neighborhoods has become too heavy.

“We're trying to figure out when will it go back to normalcy, what really needs to be done ensuring that these people have peace and quiet in their neighborhoods,” Johnson said. “There's too much noise going over this community, what can be done?”

“We are all in agreement that we want our president to be safe, however the residents have a way of life,” Johnson added.

In May Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss told WPTV the rerouted flight paths have impacted approximately 20,000 residents.

WATCH BELOW: 'People’s daily lives are being interrupted,' Lew Crampton tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Citizens committee pushes to ease Mar-a-Lago airport noise restrictions

Data presented during the Citizens Committee on Airport Noise meeting on Thursday revealed April had the busiest skies this year, with 7,434 flights departing east from the airport between January and June.

For residents like Donna Harris, the increase in air traffic has become part of everyday life.

“When you're outdoors do you hear the big planes the little planes, what are you hearing?” Lopez asked.

“All of them, helicopters,” Harris said. “Certain times we don't know if they're searching for criminals.”

Harris said the volume of aircraft overhead has noticeably increased, especially planes flying directly above homes.

She also worries about environmental impacts from the additional traffic, saying she now has to wash the truck parked in her driveway more often because of emissions.

Airport officials said the county’s lawsuit against the FAA does not directly seek to eliminate the restrictions.

WATCH: Residents frustrated about new flight restrictions

West Palm Beach residents sound off on noise concerns from air traffic while Trump is in Palm Beach County

They say instead, it argues the FAA failed to properly assess the impact the changes would have on residents before implementing them.

Airport staff say that FAA officials were invited to attend the meeting but they declined due to ongoing litigation.

Staff with Representative Lois Frankel said she filed an amendment so that the FAA can meet with airport staff to possibly address some of the concerns already identified by both the airport and the committee.

In May, Commissioner Weiss publicly urged the FAA and Secret Service to suspend the restrictions during periods when President Donald Trump is not staying at Mar-a-Lago.

“What would you say to people who are worried about security for the president,” Lopez asked Weiss.

“If he's not here who are you protecting?” Weiss responded. “We need to make sure he is secure, he’s the president of the United States. If he were to come back some time during the summer for whatever reason they would simply reinstitute them.”

According to Weiss’ office, the county has not received a response to that request.

Current flight restrictions are set to expire in October, but airport officials say the FAA could still decide to extend them — or make them permanent — even as litigation moves forward because of national security concerns.

WPTV

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Palm Beach County County commissioner says 22,000 residents impacted by Mar-a-Lago flight path Joel Lopez