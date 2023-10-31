Driver who fled crash that critically injured pedestrian near Lake Worth Beach arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old driver who left the scene of a crash that injured a pedestrian early Sunday near Lake Worth Beach is in jail, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrested Israel David Vicente Guzman, of Lake Worth, on Tuesday and took him to Palm Beach County Jail.

According to the deputies, the accident happened at around 2:03 a.m. near the 3000 block of South Military Trail.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Guzman was driving a white, Ford Transit van in the southbound lanes, when he crashed into the pedestrian and drove away.

Guzman was driving without a license, deputies said.

He faces charges for driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries.

The white, Ford Transit van that was used in the crash has been located and seized for evidence, PBSO said.

The pedestrian, who has still not been identified, remains in critical condition at St. Mary's Medical Center.