Driver of BMW flees crash scene in Lake Worth, leaving 19-year-old with critical injuries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that critically injured a 19-year-old woman Monday night in Lake Worth, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Travis Tavares Towns was driving a BMW X4 at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, before exiting at 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth.

Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop just before 11:30 p.m., however, Towns refused to stop and continued speeding down 10th Avenue North. Deputies said they turned around and left the area after Towns refused to stop.

According to a crash report, Dayna Joanne Bilyou was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on 10th Avenue North, making a left turn southbound on to State Street toward her home, when Towns approached from the rear, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The front of the BMW struck the left side of the Camry, redirecting it southwest onto the sidewalk, where it came to a stop.

The BMW was also redirected southwest, where it struck a wooden light pole and a bus stop before overturning and coming to rest in the grass shoulder on the south side of the road, deputies said.

Towns fled the scene on foot without providing his information or rendering aid to Bilyou, deputies said. A K-9 track led to his apprehension. He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue transported Bilyou to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.