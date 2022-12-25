Watch Now
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County

Isidro Alfaro of Lake Worth killed in crash
WPTV
Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 12:57:49-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a Dodge Ram 1500 truck was heading westbound on Lake Worth Road just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

At the same time, a Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Isidro Alfaro of Lake Worth, was turning north onto Swain Boulevard.

An incident report said that Alfaro turned north into the path of the truck, violating the truck's right of way.

The truck struck the car's front bumper and passenger side front and rear doors.

The sheriff's office said Alfaro died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

