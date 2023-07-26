Watch Now
Driver dies after losing control of car near Atlantis, Lake Worth Beach

Posted at 6:36 PM, Jul 26, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old Palm Springs man died in a one-car crash on Tuesday night near Atlantis and Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Personnel responded at 5:33 p.m. to the crash at Malaleuca Lane and Mathis Street, according to a PBSO crash report.

Julio E. Capriel Ramos was driving a 200 Lincoln LS westbound in Malaleuca in lane 1 and for unknown reasons lost control and rotated counter-clockwise 180 degrees while running south off of the roadway.

The vehicles crossed the eastbound lanes, overtook the curb, struck a standing tree, a concrete fence support and came to rest.

Ramos was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach and later died.

