Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting on 49th Avenue South

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 49th Avenue South.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies learned that there was a dispute leading to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Barbera said there was no threat to the community.

It was not immediately known what prompted the dispute.