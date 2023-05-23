Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting on 49th Avenue South

Deputies say victim taken to hospital after Tuesday morning shooting
Chopper 5 flies above as Palm Beach County deputies investigate a shooting on 49th Avenue South.
Chopper 5 view of shooting on 49th Avenue South, May 23, 2023
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 13:34:56-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 49th Avenue South.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies learned that there was a dispute leading to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Barbera said there was no threat to the community.

It was not immediately known what prompted the dispute.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7