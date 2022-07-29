Watch Now
Palm Beach County deputy fatally hits pedestrian crossing I-95

All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. are closed.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 10:04:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Boulevard have reopened following a fatal deputy-involved crash on Friday morning.

Officials said a Palm Beach County deputy hit a pedestrian crossing I-95 with his vehicle around 5:45 a.m., killing the man.

According to authorities, the deputy was driving a marked car in the left lane when the man was hit.

The deputy was not responding to any calls at the moment of the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed for hours Friday morning while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

