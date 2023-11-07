Watch Now
Delray Beach woman struck by man delivering newspapers dies

Genevieve Marie Reed was crossing road west of West Palm Beach
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 19:52:33-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man delivering newspapers struck a 53-year-old pedestrian, who died three days later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a crash at 193 Lake Carol Drive, near iThink Financial Amphitheatre, west of West Palm Beach.

A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a man who lives south of West Palm Beach who turned 48 Thursday, was traveling east on Lake Carol Drive in the westbound lane delivering newspapers, PBSO said in a crash report.

Genevieve Marie Reed, of Delray Beach, was crossing the road when the front of the Pathfinder struck her. She was propelled to the ground, striking her head.

She was taken to a hospital but refused treatment while at the hospital. She died Saturday.

