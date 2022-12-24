Watch Now
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide

Emmanuel Castaneda's body was found in Loxahacthee area Wednesday
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 19:10:32-05

Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide.

In the update Friday, PBSO gave no information on possible suspects.

At 2:30 p.m., PBSO located the boy's body near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North.

The sheriff's office said Castaneda, a student at Lake Worth High School, was last seen Saturday.

The teen's mother, Elluvia Francisco, posted to social media on Saturday night that her son went to visit a friend at about 6:30 p.m. but never came back. He was last seen in the Delray Beach area with her white Toyota Camry. The car is missing.

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday by the Corena Gerena has raised $8,795.

The family has not released funeral arrangements.

