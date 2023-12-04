Watch Now
Chabad in Singer Island dedicates new Torah to Israeli hostages, forces

celebration comes as the Israeli-Hamas War restarted over the weekend
As the Israeli-Hamas war restarted this weekend, the Chabad of Singer Island &amp; the Beaches dedicated a new Torah to Israeli Defense Forces and those still being held hostage by Hamas.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Dec 03, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — As the Israeli-Hamas war restarted this weekend, the Chabad of Singer Island & the Beaches dedicated a new Torah to Israeli Defense Forces and those still being held hostage by Hamas.

The group is the latest group to host an event in Palm Beach County in response to the war, which started after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Berel Namdar, who is the rabbi and executive director for Chabad of Singer Island & the Beaches, said the event, which drew a few hundred people, is designed to create positivity. He also said he's seen more people reengage with their Jewish faith since the war started.

"People are feeling ever more connected, ever more united," Namdar said. "You see we don’t personally know the hostages or the people under attack in Israel. But, we all feel connected."

The event felt like a party where people celebrated with food, drinks and music. People also posed for photos while placing a new coat of ink over Hebrew letters in the Bible.

Liana Arenas, who came to the celebration, said she's never felt prouder to practice her religion and culture. She said she came as a way to help support Israel during its wartime effort.

"There is always we can help in a certain way," she said. There is always something we can do."

