Car crashes into gas station's fuel pump, sparking fire in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into a fuel pump at a gas station, sparking a fire Wednesday afternoon in Palm Springs, the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., units were dispatched to reports of a commercial structure fire at the 3900 block of 10th Avenue North at the intersection with Kirk Road.

Initial arriving units found a vehicle had collided with a fuel pump at a gas station, PBCFR spokesman Tom Reyes said in a news release.

The pump motion-activated safety shutoff worked as designed, stopping the flow of gasoline to the pump.

Residual fuel in the gas line was on fire with flames and dark smoke showing.

An "overwhelming fire attack" brought the fire under control in less than one minute from arrival, Reyes said.

No additional fuel was spilled.

The occupant in the car was evaluated on scene and declined transportation to a hospital.

