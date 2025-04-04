Boynton Beach woman pleads guilty in death of 10-month-old girl who ingested fentanyl

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman plead guilty Friday in the death of a 10-month-old infant who ingested the highly dangerous and toxic drug fentanyl while in her care.

Kirwan was jailed back in October 2022 on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Deputies said on March 31, 2022, an "unconscious and unresponsive" infant was in a car seat in an SUV, driven by Kirwan, and was taken to Bethesda East Hospital in Boynton Beach. Doctors at the hospital said the infant had "suffered cardiac arrest," according to an arrest report.

Detectives later found "Benadryl pills on the couch, several prescription pill bottles throughout the apartment, a bar containing bottles of alcohol," along with "an empty capsule of suspected drugs inside the bedroom," during a search of Kirwan's apartment.

The baby died days later on April 5, 2022, after being taken off life support.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report that on June 21, an empty capsule "appearing to have chew marks on it" had a "tentative positive result" for fentanyl and parafluorofentanyl— both illegal drugs.

As part of her plea, Kirwan accepted seven years in prison, followed by probation and community control.

A man and a woman connected to this case, were also sentenced to prison.

