Boat on fire near Peanut Island

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fire departments have responded to a large boat fire near Peanut Island on Tuesday night.

A Palm Beach County spokesman confirmed their units have responded to the area per an aid agreement.

Also on the scene are Palm Beach Shores Fire Department's volunteers and Riviera Beach Fire Department as well as Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Peanut island is under the jurisdiction of Riviera Beach but Phil Foster Park is nearby is part of the county.

It was not known if anyone was on the boat.

Scott McCranels submitted video to WPTV.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.