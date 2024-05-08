Bicyclist, 81, dies 15 days after she was struck by truck west of West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old woman died 15 days after she was struck by a truck while riding a bicycle near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Joan Besson died Saturday at St. Mary's Medical Center after the crash on April 19, according to an updated crash report.

The incident was reported at 2:12 p.m. at Okeechobee Boulevard and Jog Road, near where the woman lived.

A 2019 Kendworth truck, driven by a 43-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, was northbound exiting the parking lot of McDonald's at 6858 Okeechobee Boulevard, according to the crash report.

The bicyclist was westbound on the south sidewalk approaching the McDonald's.

The truck began to turn right to go eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard as the bicyclist crossed into the path of the truck.

The truck driver wasn't injured. Alcohol/drugs was listed for him in the crash report.