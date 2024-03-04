Watch Now
Atlantis residents clean up tree debris after storm moves through Palm Beach County

National Weather Service issues tornado warning for area Sunday afternoon
Residents in the city of Atlantis clean up tree debris after a powerful storm moved through the area.
Posted at 9:11 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 21:11:42-05

ATLANTIS, Fla. — People in the city of Atlantis are cleaning up tree debris after a storm moved through Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly before a severe thunderstorm warning. A record amount of rain, 3.29 inches, fell at Palm Beach International Airport, breaking a record set in 1897.

Sylvia Macmenomay, who lives in Atlantis, said she hid in the closet during the warning with a cross she received from her pastor. She said the hail sounded like rocks hitting her window.

Sylvia Macmenomay holds cross she received from her pastor as she hid in her closet, March 3, 2024
Sylvia Macmenomay shows WPTV the cross she received from her pastor as she hid in her closet during a tornado warning, March 3, 2024, in Atlantis, Fla.

"The darkness scared me and the lighting got my attention," Macmenomay said. "...I figured my windows were going to break out."

She was starting to clean up tree debris along her property and the road while talking with WPTV on Sunday afternoon. She showed WPTV how water got into her in-ground trash system and almost inside her home.

water in Sylvia Macmenomay's in-ground trash system in Atlantis, March 3, 2024
Sylvia Macmenomay shows WPTV the water that had collected in her in-ground trash system outside her home after an afternoon storm, March 3, 2024, in Atlantis, Fla.

Joyce Salvat, who was driving Sunday afternoon, described the weather as "loud" and "roaring" while at a gas station. She said the rain caused flooding on the road and delayed her drive to Hollywood, which was frustrating.

"It ruined my day," Salvat said. "Because it's such a hassle to go out, you know, to worry about the other driver."

