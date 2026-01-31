Amid freeze warning, South Florida Fair waives Sunday admission for anyone wearing shorts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Fair is turning this weekend's coldest temperatures into a creative promotion, offering free admission on Sunday to anyone who shows up wearing shorts, even if they're layered over pants or leggings.

The incentive is designed to boost attendance on the fair's final day, Feb. 1, when chilly weather might otherwise keep families at home. Fair organizers say they're expecting some memorable fashion statements as visitors get creative with the dress code.

"If Polar Bear Club members can jump into the icy water in the middle of winter, surely South Floridians can throw on a pair of shorts over their pants and call it a day," Matt Wallsmith, president and CEO of the South Florida Fair said.

"We're expecting some people to have fun with this and take advantage of the free admission, fashion bravery encouraged, dignity optional."

The promotion has no requirement that shorts be worn alone, so attendees can layer up for warmth while still qualifying for free entry. Fair staff will be stationed at entry points to handle the offer, which is limited to Sunday only.

Organizers say the shorts stunt aims to keep spirits high while giving vendors and performers a stronger final-day crowd. Visitors should still plan for cool temperatures and dress appropriately beneath their shorts. Blankets, jackets and warm footwear remain recommended for an evening outdoors.