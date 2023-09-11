Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl in Lake Worth area

Deputies say armed suspect forced mother, children into car after fight
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Sept. 11, 2023, for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and Arianna Jasmine Maradiaga of Lake Worth.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl missing from the Lake Worth area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Monday for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga.

According to the FDLE, the children were last seen with Marjorie Maradiaga, 19, in the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street.

The FDLE said they may be in the company of Santos Diaz Escobar, 21, traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus with Florida license plate YG73144.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a fight between Escobar and the homeowner led to Escobar forcing the children and their mother into an older gray Lexus at gunpoint.

Anyone who locates the individuals is being told not to approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately.

