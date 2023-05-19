Agencies chase stolen fire truck from Miami-Dade to west of Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Agencies from several counties chased a man in a fire truck stolen from Miami-Dade County on Thursday night.
Around 9 p.m., authorities stopped the truck north of Boynton Beach Boulevard on Florida's Turnpike. At 10 p.m., a fl511.com camera was showing a northbound right lane blocked.
WSVN's helicopter captured video of the pursuit of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said her agency was among several involved in the pursuit. The truck was stolen from the Opa-locka area, WSVN reported.
Agencies involved included Miami-Dade police and fire rescue, Broward County aviation's helicopter and Florida Highway Patrol.
The truck seen on Interstate 95 from Sunrise Boulevard around 8 p.m., according to WPLG. It then went onto the turnpike.