74-year-old cyclist rescued from remote Palm Beach County wildlife area after becoming stranded

A 74-year-old cyclist who was reportedly traveling from the Florida Keys to Orlando was rescued after becoming stranded in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says on Monday, they responded to the wildlife area in western Palm Beach County after being alerted to a dehydrated cyclist stuck in a remote area without access to water.

The man sent a distress signal and FWC officers used his last known GPS location to track him to a remote area near Trail 11.

He was evaluated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, who transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

"The coordinated efforts of our officers and partner agencies allowed us to quickly locate the cyclist and get him to safety," said Maj. Michael Davis, South Alpha Regional Commander.