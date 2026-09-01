31-year-old man found dead after personal watercraft incident on Lake Osborne near Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old man was found dead after a personal watercraft incident on Lake Osborne, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FWC officers responded to the lake near Lake Worth Beach at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a single-vessel incident.

According to preliminary information from FWC, Yonathan Villalobos Franco, 31, was operating a personal watercraft on the lake when he entered the water.

Franco's friends later spotted his unmanned personal watercraft and called first responders, FWC said.

FWC officers and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area and began searching for Franco.

His body was recovered from the water Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to FWC.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

