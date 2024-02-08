3 taken to trauma center after minivan crashes into tree

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were taken to a trauma center after their minivan crashed into a tree near West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.



At approximately 4:20, PBCFR units were dispatched to the northwest corner of Military Trail and Okeechobee Boulevard for a motor vehicle crash.

They found a minivan off the roadway with the front end damaged after crashing into a tree, the agency posted on Facebook.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove two of the three individuals in the vehicle.

All three were taken to a local trauma center with two of them meeting trauma alert criteria, PBCFR said.